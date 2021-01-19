Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, January 19th

Good Morning! Areas of light snow and wind are creating areas of slippery travel. Amounts of snow will be light in most areas, under 1″. However, winds have increased and the snow is blowing around on some the roads.

The snow trends continue to push into SW MN as of 6:45am, so again, don’t expect any heavy snow today.

This was the view on our Lake Madison LIVE CAM as of 6:30am.

The forecast today calls for falling temperatures along and east of the James Valley as winds increase from the northwest. This punch of cold won’t last long. Much warmer weather is forecast for much of KELOLAND tomorrow.

Futurecast also shows the belt of wind this morning moving across the region. Winds in Sioux Falls could gust to near 40mph at times late this morning.

Snow chances will return this weekend across KELOLAND, but thankfully, winds look light with that precipitation. We aren’t calling the amounts just yet, but the most likely scenario would string together at least 2 waves of fluffy snow here. If the snow chances linger for at least 48 hours, a plowable snow is very possible. Another system should arrive in the plains next week. More on that system in the coming days.

The 10 day snow trend is certainly above normal for this time of year across the northern plains.

Temperatures today are still above normal today for most areas, but again, we anticipate falling temperatures east of the James Valley into the afternoon hours.

Tonight looks dry with lows in the teens east and 20s for central KELOLAND. We think temperatures may slowly rise toward daybreak tomorrow.

Exceptionally mild is forecast tomorrow with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The 7 day forecast trend is colder for the weekend along with better chances of snow through Monday.