Storm Center Update- Thursday PM, May 30th

There aren’t many clouds in the sky, but you may have noticed that the sun has had a reddish hue to it. This was due to smoke from Canadian wildfires moving south into KELOLAND and much of the upper Midwest. Due to hazy conditions, temperatures ended up being a few degrees lower than previously expected highs. We have still had highs in the 80s for northern South Dakota with mid to high 70s in Sioux Falls and the south.

Smoky conditions are expected to continue into the overnight hours and tomorrow (mainly early in the day). Overnight lows will be mild, in the upper 50s to low 60s, with little or no wind.

Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow as the warmest part of the Canadian air mass will be over southern Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. Smoke may hold temperatures down a degree or two, but we still expect above-average highs in the low to mid 80s with a light breeze.

A weak trough of cold air will move into the area Friday night, and with it comes some spotty showers into Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday with a chance of showers in the west Sunday evening. As the ridge moves east of us, a southerly wind starts to bring in warm air Sunday night into Monday, starting with western KELOLAND. Expect Monday highs to be in the low 80s West River and the mid to high 70s in the east. With the southerly wind comes humid conditions and instability, especially in the east. Expect light to moderate rainfall Monday evening into Tuesday, with possible thunderstorms in Aberdeen.

The rest of the week looks to be warm in the high 70s and low 80s with humid and clearer conditions for most of the state.