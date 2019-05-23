Storm Center Update- Thursday PM, May 23rd

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We were able to bring some sunshine back today which helped highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s. The Black Hills have seen a few spotty showers.

Most of western South Dakota is still in a flood warning that will persist through the weekend. A large area of rainfall has been to our south for much of the day and it will move north into KELOAND during the overnight hours.

The Low Level Jet ramps up tonight, bringing gulf moisture into South Dakota as a warm front develops over the Sioux Falls area into Iowa. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to cover most of KELOLAND during the late evening and overnight hours. However, daytime rainfall in Kansas and southern Nebraska has reduced the amount of water coming to our area. Rainfall totals by tomorrow morning should not surpass 3/4 of an inch. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, being slightly warmer in southeast portions of KELOLAND as the warm front moves through.

Tomorrow, winds will pick up and shift from east winds to southwest winds as another low pressure system moves through. Southeast South Dakota is expected to be in the warm sector of this system. That means, mid 70s will be back in southeast KELOLAND with slightly cooler conditions elsewhere. Scattered showers will be possible into the early morning hours tomorrow.

As a cold front moves through on Saturday, it will cool things down slightly with weak winds and sunny conditions.

Temperatures will warm up slightly for Sunday, as a southwest wind brings in warm air that has been residing to our south these past few days. Nevertheless, temperatures will stay below 80. Rain will return for much of KELOLAND during the evening and overnight hours Sunday and persist for most of Monday. It is still a toss up whether or not thunderstorms will develop, but if they do, they will not be severe.

A cold front will pass through Tuesday morning, keeping things cooler before warming up again Wednesday. The remainder of the week will see partly cloudy conditions with highs in the 60s to middle 70s.