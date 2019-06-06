Storm Center Update-Thursday PM, June 6th

It’s been a mostly clear day across KELOLAND with some mid-level clouds here and there. Temperatures have warmed to the mid to upper 80s. While it may have felt slightly humid today, dew point temperatures have been the driest they have been so far this week.

Conditions tonight will be relatively uniform for KELOLAND, with clear conditions and temperatures falling to the low 60s. A southerly component to the wind tonight slowly picks up toward the morning.

Winds continue to pick up tomorrow as 30 mph gusts become quite common. Tomorrow will have quite a bit of sunshine, especially in the east, with highs well into the 80s, even reaching the 90s for parts of central and western KELOLAND.

The weekend will have the most activity with a significant cold front coming in late Saturday afternoon. Confidence isn’t too high on the timing of this front as of now, but we are thinking 3pm passage at the earliest in central KELOLAND with a better chance of it passing late Saturday evening into the overnight hours for areas near Interstate 29. Rain associated with this front will start to develop in central South Dakota and turn into weak thunderstorms as it moves east, so while central and eastern KELOLAND will get rain, rain potential for Rapid City is low. Rainfall totals for the east will be around 3/4 of an inch. Once the storms pass, the temperature will drop about 10 degrees as highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with highs on Sunday in the high 60s and low 70s.

Along with cooler air, the cold front will bring in drier air for quite comfortable conditions for Sunday and the first half of next week. A weak front brings rain potential for Tuesday, but it should be light and short lived.

While planting is starting to pick up across KELOLAND, the lack of crop growth has kept the ground clearer and therefore easier to warm up, hence temperatures have been a few degrees higher than previous forecasts. For now, the forecast has been raised a few degrees to accommodate for this anomaly.