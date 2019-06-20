Storm Center Update- Thursday PM, June 20th

Moderate rainfall from last night’s system finished sweeping through northeastern KELOLAND in the early afternoon hours. Aberdeen has received almost an inch. With clearing skies, temperatures in most of KELOLAND quickly rose to expected highs in the 70s. With the slight rise in temperature, weak instability created puffy clouds. Rainfall that has been developing in Wyoming and Colorado will move into our western counties in the late afternoon hours, possibly resulting in strong thunderstorms.

A low level stream of moisture tonight brings a good chance for rainfall in most of KELOLAND. A little more energy in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could create some thunder, though it is more likely to the west in Rapid City. Light to moderate rainfall will be possible for most of the state, though pockets of heavy rainfall will be possible along and east of the James River. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There is a good chance of thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND tomorrow. Warm air surging in from the south will provide enough energy to cause these storms to become severe, especially east of the James River. Heavy rain will also be possible in those areas. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, in the mid 70s.

Light rainfall may persist into Saturday morning in eastern KELOLAND, but end by midday. Temperatures will recover Saturday afternoon into the mid 70s. Sunday will be similar, in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will be about the same on Monday, with a chance of rain in Sioux Falls and the southeast. But then… warmer and humid conditions for next week with temperatures in the mid 80s throughout KELOLAND. We may even reach 90 in central and western South Dakota Wednesday into Thursday. It appears temperatures will persist above-normal through the end of June.