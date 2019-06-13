Storm Center Update - Thursday PM June 13

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A few straggling showers entered northeast KELOLAND from North Dakota today. The showers quickly dissipated by mid afternoon. Other than that, sunny conditions for most of KELOLAND with a thin cloud deck, as instability was far too low to cause any activity. Southerly winds this afternoon slowly brought in more heat and moisture. Dew points are still low in the 50s, but that’s still much moister than yesterday when dew points were in the 40s. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 70s, reaching just past 80 in central KELOLAND.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Higher dew points tonight will result in warmer overnight lows. That trend will continue tomorrow with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Moderate instability in and around the Pine Ridge area tonight will cause a few showers and sparks of thunder. However, rain totals will be light, under a tenth of an inch. A few widespread clouds will continue tonight. Winds will be lighter but continue to come from the south.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tomorrow begins a period of steady showers. Higher instability in the east due to smoother terrain will cause a few light thundershowers during the evening hours, however, models suggest that most activity will appear in south central Minnesota. Western KELOLAND will likely not see rain tomorrow bar some areas of the Black Hills. Temperatures continue to warm into the low 80s tomorrow and Saturday with a better chance for thundershowers Saturday night along I 29.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A brief period of sunshine will develop Sunday, but the following few days will have a steady stream of light rain. Rainfall totals by the end of next week will be around an inch for most areas. That may seem like a lot but given the long time period these showers are given, no flooding will occur. Temperatures will cool again into the low 70s, a few degrees below average for this time of year.