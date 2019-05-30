Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 30th

Good Morning!

The recent weather pattern will not soon be forgotten. KELOLAND has been much below normal the past 30 days. This big contrast with the southeastern part of the country has fueled a big clash zone in the mid section of the country.

Now, a new pattern is emerging. First, the temperature forecast is much warmer in the coming days across the northern plains.

Are we rain free? No, but the nature of the rain chances are more scattered. We’ll watch radar tomorrow night into early Saturday for areas of showers and thunderstorms. They should move along, so heavy rain is not forecast.

Speaking of rain, the next 10 days will feature more of the same. Scattered rain hits will be featured as the sequence of fronts in the forecast are weaker and more progressive, meaning the systems should move along and not stall over 1 spot. There is some instability returning to the region by Monday and Tuesday, so considering the time of year, a line of thunderstorms could eventually appear in the forecast. We’ll continue to watch the specific factors to watch in the coming days.

Enjoy the weather today with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s in many areas.

Tonight looks mild and dry.

Tomorrow will be warmer for many as we watch that late-day cold front moving our way from North Dakota.

The weekend will be cooler as Canadian high pressure builds into the region. We should warm again into early next week and the 80 degree weather will help us dry out!