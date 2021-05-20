Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, May 20th

Good morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been moving across portions of KELOLAND. While many of these numbers are low, we have had several pockets of over .50″ of rain. Expect additional scattered rain chances the next few days.

The rain continues to shift to the north as shown in the animation below.

Futurecast shows warmer temperatures ahead for the start of the weekend with highs close to 90 in Pierre tomorrow. The clash of the airmasses will spark storm chances first tonight in far western SD. A repeat round is possible in some of those same areas on Friday night, with additional rain chances in central, western, and northern SD on Saturday. The pattern will eventually kick out a better chance of rain toward Sioux Falls by Sunday night into Monday.