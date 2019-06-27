Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, June 27th

We are busy tracking intense thunderstorms and areas of severe weather. You’ll find the latest radar trends on our interactive radar page by following this link. https://www.keloland.com/weather/interactive-radar/





Here are some images from the Sioux Falls area during the 6am hour.

FutureScan shows the line of storms moving east during the next several hours. The severe weather threat will continue into Minnesota during the afternoon.

Highs today will be warm and humid with many areas in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

The 7 day forecast is hot and humid for the weekend, but storm chances will redevelop early next week as the heat ridge breaks down.