Storm Center Update – Thursday AM June 13

BIG PICTURE:

An area of upper level high pressure over the northwest US will weaken over the next few days but not before pushing some warmer air into Midwest. This means we can expect a warming trend over the coming days with a return of some rain chances Friday and into the weekend.

LOCAL FORECAST:

Thursday in KELOLAND is looking dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s in the east, with upper 70s near 80 degree temps in western and central SD. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph or less. Tonight will continue the clear to mostly clear skies although, the Black Hills and western SD may see some rain, as temperatures fall to the mid 50s to near 60.

Friday continues the warming trend with highs reaching the 70s to mid 80s in the east with low to mid 80s found in central SD. 70s are likely in the west as showers and thunderstorms will develop and move west to east through the afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Some of those storms may be strong to severe though the chances are low, the SPC has placed a marginal risk over a good portion of KELOLAND.

Saturday continues the rain and storm chances for eastern KELOLAND but it looks like the central region will be mostly dry while the west may see some pop up showers during the heat of the day. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday and Sunday night brings back the rain chances but this time, it will be for western and parts of central SD. As of now, it looks like the rain will begin in western SD early in the day and move southeast, reaching south-central SD by the evening. The east is expected to be dry. Highs on Sunday will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Highs remain the 70s to near 80 degrees next week with another shot at rain and storms by mid week.

