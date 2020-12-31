Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, December 31st

2020 will end on a quiet note across KELOLAND. The snow on the ground is generally 3-5″ across eastern KELOLAND. Lower snow cover in the west will lead to warmer temperatures in the 7 day forecast.

Futurecast shows the drier weather trend, but also hints at some fog across parts of eastern KELOLAND the next couple of mornings. We’ll continue to watch that story, but overall the pattern looks quiet.

The pattern ahead looks mainly dry, but you can see the progression of that system by Wednesday which may produce a chance of rain or snow.

The 10 day moisture forecast still looks low for much of KELOLAND. That is not the case for much of the nation, with very active weather across the eastern part of the country as well as the Pacific Northwest.

Don’t worry about any bitterly cold air for awhile. We don’t see big changes for at least a few days.

The forecast today looks cool in the east with highs in the 20s along and east of the James Valley. Temperatures will be warmer for western KELOLAND in the 40s at Rapid City.

Tonight will be chilly with areas of fog across the southeast and lows in the single digits and teens across the east, with lower 20s at Rapid City.

Tomorrow will be dry with highs in the 20s across the east and more 40s in western KELOLAND.

The 7 day forecast trends mild for this time of the year with highs in the 30s by Sunday and Monday.