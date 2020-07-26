Storm Center Update – Sunday PM July 26

As a cold front continues to travel through southeast KELOLAND, developing showers and storms will still be possible. Though it looks like northwest Iowa has the best chance at the rain through the evening.



Otherwise, cooler and drier air will continue to move into KELOLAND for tonight. Overnight lows will fall to the 50s and 60s with light northerly winds.



It will be a pleasant day tomorrow with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and low humidity. Many will have highs in the 80s.



Temperatures will slowly warm as we go through the week with some of us returning close to 90. All in all, it looks like a relatively quiet last work week of the month with mostly dry conditions.