Storm Center Update – Sunday PM

It has been a hot and muggy day across KELOLAND. Temperatures have been in the 90s, and dew points have been in the upper 70s. Much of eastern South Dakota has been more humid than Miami today. A head advisory continues this evening in much of the area, and Sioux Falls and SE South Dakota is under an Excessive Heat Warning, with heat index values well above 100.

Tonight will again be warm and muggy under mostly clear skies. Lows will be uncomfortably warm, in the low 70s. There may be some thunderstorms in northern South Dakota, spillover from a broad area of thunderstorms moving through North Dakota.

Tomorrow will again be hot in SE KELOLAND, where temperatures will reach the lower 90s. A Heat Advisory is posted for Sioux Falls and surrounding areas. It will be cooler and less humid, in the 80s, to the north and west as a cold front will move northwest to southeast across KELOLAND during the afternoon and evening hours, producing thunderstorms that may be strong. While thunderstorms will be possible early morning in the north, they are much more likely during the afternoon and evening hours as the front pushes through.

Rain will continue on Monday, with abundant cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will fall back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue a few degrees warmer than normal Tuesday through Thursday, in the mid 80s. We will have a chance of showers and thundershowers each day, mostly because we will have some frontal boundaries handing over KELOLAND. We’re keeping an Thursday the 4th of July, although the rainfall chances that day look fairly low in eastern KELOLAND, a bit higher in the west.

Temperatures look to cool back down to normal or even below normal starting on Friday, continuing into the first weekend of July.