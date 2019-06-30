Storm Center Update – Sunday AM, June 30

A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 PM tonight in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, where dew points remain in the low 70s and temperatures will be in the 90s.

It won’t be quite as hot (80s) or quite as humid in northern and western KELOLAND because of an incoming cold front. That front could set of some thunderstorms late in the day and tonight, and they could be strong or severe, with a hail, wind, and even heavy rainfall threat. Winds will be very light.

Rain will be possible across KELOLAND tonight. At least it won’t be as hot or as humid, with lows in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

Rain will continue on Monday (July 1st), with abundant cloud cover and cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will fall back into the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue a few degrees warmer than normal Tuesday through Thursday, in the mid 80s. We will have a chance of showers and thundershowers each day, mostly because we will have some frontal boundaries handing over KELOLAND. We’re keeping an eye on Thursday the 4th of July, although the rainfall chances that day look fairly low in eastern KELOLAND – a bit higher in the west.

Temperatures look to cool back down to normal or even below normal starting on Friday, continuing for the first weekend of July.