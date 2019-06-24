Storm Center Update- Monday PM, June 24th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Heat and humidity began to develop today across KELOLAND, creating a few afternoon showers in the west. A few potent, but isolated thunderstorms developed in the east near the Sioux Falls area, with numerous lightning strikes. It is not unusual to see these kinds of storms pop up from the summertime heat, so we can expect storms like this one to appear throughout the week.

As the sun sets, the energy supporting these showers will diminish and any rainfall will disappear. Other than that, most of the day has been sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s across the whole state, reaching just past 80 in south central KELOLAND.

With latent moisture from this afternoon’s showers, humidity will be much higher tonight than it has been - especially in the southeast. Conditions will be clear for most of the state, but lows will struggle to get just below 60. Late afternoon showers along the Nebraska border near Pine Ridge appear to converge to create a moderately sized cell near Winner and Valentine. Other than that, very slight precipitation chances with a light breeze from the west to bring us a pleasant start of the day Tuesday morning.

Calm upper level patterns tomorrow and the following few days, providing us enough opportunity to warm up and bring in more moisture. This means more energy to create thunderstorm, so expect quite a few storms Wednesday night into Thursday with another round early Friday morning. Temperatures will soar into the warmer-than-normal range.

The hottest part of the week will be Friday and Saturday. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Pierre will see temperatures surge into the high 90s, possibly reaching past 100. Sunday will also be sunny and hot, with most of KELOLAND in the 90s.

Despite all this summertime activity, 24 hour rainfall totals will be less than an inch for most areas. Upper level lightning activity will be the most prominent feature of this activity. Warm and humid conditions will continue into next week, the first week of July.