Storm Center Update- Monday PM, June 17th

A weak front passed over our area today, providing enough lift to create showers across the area. Day time temperatures remained steady in the upper 60s and low 70s for most of KELOLAND. Along with a little activity in northeastern KELOLAND with more in and southeast of Pine Tidge, the most storm activity appeared near Spencer IA around noon with reports of funnel clouds and a single, brief touchdown just after 11am. Nearby Sioux Rapids received an inch and a quarter of rainfall in just 30 minutes. Partly to mostly cloudy conditions persist for the rest of South Dakota.

Today’s shower activity will persist into tonight, especially for southern parts of KELOLAND. Rainfall activity will be heavier in central Nebraska. Southern portions of KELOLAND will be on the edge of this system, only see a few light showers. Northern South Dakota will see clearer skies, although Rapid City may see a bit more rainfall due to lift from the hills. Lows will be in the mid to low 50s.

Temperatures in the mid 70s tomorrow with a few light showers in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City. However, two larger events will happen on Wednesday through Friday. Isolated areas of moderate instability and higher rainfall especially in areas in the northeast followed by another frontal event developing that night. The front will move through Thursday and Friday, with much higher instability along I 29 on Friday. Expect the strongest thunderstorms Friday evening. Rapid City is excluded from the thunderstorm activity, but due to the geography of the hills they will see a long period of light rainfall for the entire week.

Models are all over the place for the weekend, some keeping us dry while others keep us very wet. We are currently inclined to believe that Friday night’s thunderstorms will persist into Saturday morning. However that may change as time progresses and models become more consistent. All models agree that Sunday will see the end to this activity. Expect mid 70s conditions for the rest of the week with another warm up beginning Sunday evening with temperatures back to normal values for late June on Monday.

It also appears temperatures will warm back above-normal the rest of next week.