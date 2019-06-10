Storm Center Update- Monday PM, June 10th

A comfortable day across KELOLAND with dry conditions as dewpoints were only in the 40s and daytime highs reached the mid to low 70s. Rapid City actually saw a record cold low last night at 35 degrees, 4 degrees cooler than the previous record. Very clear conditions for most of the day, associated with a high pressure system over Nebraska. But as a weak trough of light moisture came through upper levels, scattered showers and and thunder showers with a widespread sheets of cloud cover appeared in western and north central South Dakota. Showers will continue tonight into tomorrow.

Other than a few scattered showers over KELOLAND tonight, mostly cloudy conditions will develop for most of the state. Rainfall will be most common in northeastern South Dakota into southeastern Minnesota. A bit more moisture makes its way into the region tonight, so lows will be slightly warmer in the 50s.

Tomorrow morning will see more rainfall activity develop for the entire state. Rainfall totals appear to be less than half an inch for most of the state, maxing out near Sioux Falls where rainfall reaches just under ¾”. Winds will be a bit stronger, with gusty conditions in Rapid City where winds speeds may reach 25 mph or more. The winds and rain are associated with a weak front, so after it passes conditions will dry out marginally for Wednesday, with clearer conditions and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Dry conditions will continue into Wednesday night with a morning low around 50 for most areas. Moisture will develop during the day with dewpoints reaching the 60s, especially in the east. Air temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper 70s, reaching 80 and above Friday with the warmest conditions in central South Dakota. Showers during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, but it will be hard to reach half an inch. The rest of the weekend will have slight chances of rain throughout KELOLAND, but confidence is low on whether it will actually happen. Expect warmer conditions into early next week.