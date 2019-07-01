Storm Center Update- Monday PM, July 1st

Persistent storms in northeast KELOLAND today from a strong system that developed over south central South Dakota last night. Some areas near Aberdeen have seen excessive rainfall totaling around three inches. Another significant cell north of Sioux Falls developed just after midday and is moving to the northeast into SW Minnesota. Highs have been in the 80s in the Sioux Falls area today with continued humidity. The rest of the state has seen widespread clouds with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

We expect thunderstorms to redevelop this evening and overnight around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. Some could be strong or severe, with hail and winds. The tornado risk this evening is less – but not zero. One other hazard is the potential for heavy rainfall in SE South Dakota and SW Minnesota. The rest of KELOLAND with have clearer conditions with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow is probably the most likely day to remain dry in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND, with a light breeze and highs in the mid 80s. Widespread area of rainfall is predicted for western South Dakota during the day, and then moving east Tuesday night.

We’ll have additional chance for rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday across the KELOLAND region. Highs will again be in the mid 80s, just slightly warmer than normal for the first week of July. Humidity will likely remain in place as well.

Unfortunately, rain is possible for most of KELOLAND on Thursday, the 4th of July. Current timing would put the greatest chance of rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND during the evening hours. Current projections also include the potential for some heavy rainfall. Timing may change on this system, however, so keep an eye on your KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for updates.

We’ll continue with rainfall chances – though not as heavy – on Friday as cooler air starts to come into the area. Highs will drop back to the low to mid 80s.

Even cooler air is likely to come in for the weekend. Saturday’s highs will only be a few degrees either side of 80. We will also have a chance of rainfall in eastern KELOLAND. Sunday looks like the sunnier day of the weekend, with highs in the low 80s East River to the mid 80s West River.