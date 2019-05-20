Storm Center Update- Monday May 20th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tonight winds will increase from the east, ahead of a low pressure system that will provide light to moderate rain throughout the state. Rain will be most significant in southern portions, as dry air at the surface begins to moisten through the night. Rapid City will dip down to the low 30s to provide some snow and fog while the remainder of KELOLAND will see lows in the mid-40s. With today’s dry air and significant cloud cover, highs tomorrow won’t rise much higher than tonight’s lows. Rain will continue to keep things cool in the low 50s. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A strong pressure gradient tomorrow will result in the strongest winds of the week. Winds will be most severe along I-29, with an east wind reaching 40-45 mph in the afternoon and evening hours. The rest of the state will peak out around 35-40 mph. Gusts could reach 60mph on I-29 near Watertown around 7pm. Rapid City is also expected to get higher winds than other areas, surging past 40 mph Cloudy and moderate rain to help things cool over the entire state with a significant rain/snow mix in Rapid City. Sioux Falls could see over an inch of rain tomorrow into Wednesday morning. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Light on and off showers will continue in KELOLAND throughout the remainder of the week with Sioux Falls possibly seeing a thunderstorm during Thursday evening. A little relief and even some sunshine will come on Friday. Saturday will be significantly sunnier, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Rapid City will still be around ten degrees cooler than the rest of the state. Light rain can be expected Sunday evening with weak thunderstorms along I-29 on Monday; however rainfall totals will not nearly be as high as the previous week. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Temperatures next week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in eastern KELOLAND through the first weekend of June.