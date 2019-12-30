Storm Center Update – Monday AM December 30

What a way to end the last weekend of the decade!

Heavy snow fell in much of central and northern KELOLAND over the weekend with some locations over a foot of snow. While lingering snow will be likely this morning in eastern KELOLAND, it will not be as heavy as what we just went through.

For those hitting the road today, keep in mind Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City and Interstate 29 in closed from Watertown into North Dakota. Also, no travel is advised in central, east central, and northern KELOLAND. Road conditions will slowly improve late this afternoon and evening as winds die down and crews can get out. Use caution when spending time outdoors and allow for plenty of space between you and the car in front of you when traveling.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for eastern KELOLAND today.

Temperatures will be cold as they will remain steady in the teens and 20s throughout the day. North/northwest winds will remain strong with gusts near 40 mph or more at times.

Things will be quiet as we end the year. Temperatures will be close to average with highs in the 20s for much of KELOLAND.

BUT, the first full week of the new year is looking cold as highs retreat to the teens for highs.