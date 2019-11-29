Storm Center Update – Friday AM November 29

Light snow with patchy freezing drizzle mixed in will continue to move through eastern and southeast KELOLAND this morning and into the afternoon. While snow amounts may approach one inch for some areas, ice accumulations will also be likely. While icing will stay less than a tenth of an inch, it doesn’t take much ice to cause very slippery conditions.

Temperatures will slowly warm above freezing in southeast KELOLAND later this afternoon, but that’s when more widespread precipitation will come in from the south. Expect snow in western, central, and northern KELOLAND with a cold rain in the southeast.

Numerous Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for western and central South Dakota. Snow will be heavy in these areas with some approaching a foot of snow by Sunday. Strong winds with gusts to 50 mph or more will also be possible in the Blizzard Warning. Use caution when outdoors.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through the afternoon in eastern KELOLAND due to the light snow and ice accumulation.

As the snow flies in western, central, and northern KELOLAND. Rain will be likely in the southeast. You may even hear a rumble of thunder or two later this evening and early tonight!

As the system slowly leaves KELOLAND on Sunday, the rain will switch to snow for the southeast, but amounts will generally stay less than three inches. As mentioned before, a foot of snow is possible in central and northern South Dakota.

The weather is looking much quieter for next week.