Storm Center Update – Friday AM June 28

Good Friday morning. If it’s summertime heat and humidity you’ve been waiting for, you are in luck! We’ll have high heat and high humidity today and for much of the weekend.

In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect for central, south central, and southeast KELOLAND today. The heat index (what it feels like) will be near 105 at times! Use caution when outdoors and stay hydrated.



While there will be some clouds and fog during the morning hours, skies this afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s.



We’ll do the same thing on Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but temps will be slightly hotter with numbers in the 90s to 100. Winds will not bring in any relief as speeds will average 5 to 15 miles per hour.



Saturday night will bring a slight chance for storms.



Sunday will prove to be a little more interesting. We’ll slowly break the heat and humidity as we go through the late afternoon and evening. As this happens, showers and storms will be possible. They’ll start in northern KELOLAND and move south during the evening and overnight.

As of now, there’s a marginal risk for severe weather in western and eastern KELOLAND on Sunday.



Next week will bring only slightly cooler air as temperatures retreat to the middle to upper 80s, which is a couple of degrees above average. It may be a little active too as showers and storms will have to be monitored.