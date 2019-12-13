Storm Center Update – Friday AM December 13

There could be a couple of slick areas in KELOLAND this morning as we’ve been watching light snow showers on KELOLAND Live Doppler HD during the overnight. It hasn’t added to too much, but it doesn’t take much to give you a slippery commute.

The light snow will move east east and we’ll end up with the warmest day of the week as temperatures return to the upper 20s and lower 30s in eastern KELOLAND. Parts western South Dakota will once again get highs in the 40s. As a cold front moves in from the north, expect winds to change to a northerly direction, which will allow for colder temperatures this weekend.

Highs tomorrow will fall to the single digits and teens in eastern KELOLAND while western South Dakota will have highs in the 20s. This will happen with partly sunny skies. The cold air and dry skies will stick around for Sunday, but we’ll have slowly warming temperatures for next week.

As we go through next week, expect mostly dry skies as moisture will be very limited.