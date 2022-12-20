SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to KELOLAND.

Northwest winds will increase Tuesday night. The strong wind will bring in even colder temperatures with dangerous wind chills.

A wind chill is a measure of how fast exposed skin loses heat due to increased wind speeds. The criteria varies from state to state on what wind chills are considered potentially dangerous, generally, it is around minus 20 degrees.

A Wind Chill Advisory is when the wind chill is minus 25 to minus 34. A Wind Chill Warning is when the wind chill is life-threatening, minus 35 and colder.

This week KELOLAND could see wind chills around minus 50 degrees.

With temperatures this cold, you need to be on the lookout for frostbite.

There are different stages of frostbite, but it starts as skin gets very cold, then goes numb, hard, and pale. Some people might feel pins and needles as the area warms up, reduced sensation of touch, or a stinging sensation.

With the dangerous wind chills, we could see moving in, we could see frostbite setting in within 5 to 10 minutes.

Bundle up and use caution if you’re outside for extended periods of time.