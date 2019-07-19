Starting this weekend, quiet weather will be in the forecast

After a stormy Wednesday, quiet weather returns to KELOLAND for a few days and it all begins this weekend.

Now we still have some rainy and stormy weather in the forecast for part of the weekend but if you’ve seen the seven day forecast, you might have noticed a big change in the weather for next week when compared to the last few days. Temperatures cool just a little bit for some and there are fewer chances for showers and thunderstorms. And it’s all due to the pattern we will go into.

It’s called an Omega Block, named after the Greek symbol, that has a similar shape. It’s made up of an upper level high that is surrounded by two upper level lows. Knowing what kind of pattern is coming helps make the forecast because we know what to expect from these kinds of patterns.

And the rule of thumb with this pattern is warm and sunny weather to those under the high with cooler weather to the east of that high. And as of now, the pattern is projected to bring that warm, sunny weather to west and central KELOLAND with the cooler weather in the east.