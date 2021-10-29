Start of November to include colder temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first hints of sustainable cold are on the way next week. If you’ve said to yourself that we’ve been a bit overdue for some cold weather, you’d be right.

Average highs across the region are in the low to mid 50s and lows are in the low 30s as we close the month of October, and though conditions have become more seasonable as of late, we’re behind the eight-ball in terms of truly chilly weather. That changes by day and by night as we get ready to start the month of November next week. In fact, the cold weather that’s on the way is stuff that we haven’t seen for quite a while.

The last time we couldn’t get out of the 30s in Sioux Falls was on March 31st, when we observed a high temperature of 39 degrees. For Aberdeen, we go to April 13th for such a day. Pierre’s last day below 40 degrees was on April 19th, while Rapid City has had the shortest wait; they last couldn’t reach 40 on April 23rd.

Next week will be chilly enough, but then there’s the wind chill that we must consider. Rather blustery conditions through midweek will put wind chill values in the morning in the teens at times…another reminder that winter, in one way or another, is fast approaching.

To give one more point of comparison, we observed our first day with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s in the middle of October in 2020…which puts us around two weeks behind the pace set just one year ago across much of the region.