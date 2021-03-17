St. Patrick’s Day in KELOLAND has its fair share of wild weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green is usually the color we associate with St. Patrick’s Day. Sometimes, like this year, things look a little more white than green.

We’ve received a solid reminder this week about how March can be a rather interesting month in the world of weather. Let’s look at some notable St. Patrick’s Day records.

On March 17th, Sioux Falls has a roughly thirty-percent chance of seeing fresh snow, with the highest single-day total occurring in 1951. That’s when the city got 7.8 inches. It hasn’t snowed on St. Patrick’s Day since 2013. That can also be said for the likes of Aberdeen, while Rapid City saw snow in 2014. Pierre has the longest drought, not seeing snow since 2002.

In terms of snow depth, in 1969 Sioux Falls had 25 inches of snow on the ground. This is third only to Lead and Timber Lake for the highest total. Hot Springs brings up the rear with just six inches.

If you prefer unseasonable warmth, you’ll enjoy Winner’s record high of 85 on this day back in 2012. Kennebec, Sioux Falls, and Pierre also reached the 80s for their record warmest St. Patrick’s Day. That’s nearly double the average for this time of year in each location! Even Custer’s record of 68, last on the list, is quite nice for this time of year.

If you’re not a fan of snow on the ground in mid-March, there is some good news. We’ll warm up nicely in the extended outlook.