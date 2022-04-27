SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re well over a month into the spring season, but sustainable warmth simply hasn’t been able to stick around.

The calendar may show that we’re a few days away from May, but the thermometer says otherwise. Beyond the occasional glimpse of what’s to come, including last Friday’s summer-like warmth, it simply hasn’t felt like spring with temperatures below our averages, which fall in the low to mid 60s. That trend, unfortunately, isn’t changing any time soon.

We’ll try to get some near to above average warmth in place by Friday as a warm front lifts up, but that will be quickly negated by cloud cover and rain as low pressure moves in. Notice how that swirling counter-clockwise wind pattern sits right over the Upper Midwest? That’s low pressure that will stay nearby and keep temperatures in check.

The end result is the long-range outlook with near to below average temperatures. The darker the shade of blue, the more likely you are to see cooler conditions.

For what it’s worth, we do try to at least get closer to average as we head toward the middle of May. By that time, average highs will be on either side of 70 degrees.