Spring is off to a dry start

Taking the last couple days out of the equation, spring has begun on a rather dry note throughout much of KELOLAND.

Rain totals through March and April have been a decent bit below average, with Sioux Falls only receiving two-thirds of its average rainfall during this time as an example. Conditions are as dry, if not more so, in western KELOLAND. While that has been very helpful in terms of keeping major flooding concerns in check, our topsoil layer has been getting a bit dry. This, in turn, can affect the availability of grass for grazing.

Assuming we see near to above-average rainfall during this time, this will help create a surplus of available grass for grazing per acre. Below-average rain during this time, however, will create a decent deficit… especially in the northwestern and southwestern corners of South Dakota.

The three-month outlook for precipitation between June, July, and August puts the majority of KELOLAND at a slightly higher chance to see above-average moisture through meteorological summer. The westernmost portions of the region, however, have an “equal chance” to see above or below-average rainfall.

After Tuesday, we do have a few more chances for some rainfall…one on Thursday, and another going into Mother’s Day.