Spotty rain over the weekend is leaving parts of southeastern KELOLAND dry

Much of South Dakota is doing very well on moisture this summer, but the Iowa side of the border is a much different story. And what started there months ago is still showing signs of marching west.

The weekend thunderstorm trends proved very interesting for those of you paying close attention to the drought in far southeastern KELOLAND. All the ingredients for widespread rain were in place, but instead of getting widespread one-inch rainfall Saturday night, we saw spotty rain that was much less.

The power of the drought downstream from Sioux Falls across western Iowa isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Notice where it’s expanding. Since early June, the starting area of drought in west central Iowa has now backed up toward Yankton and Vermillion.

Subsoil moisture has been very helpful going into this drier pattern, but it’s important to note this is playing a direct role in Sioux Falls rain pattern now.

How long this will last into August is a very good question. Our 7 day forecast features more rain to the west, not to the east and that supports my theory that drought in Iowa needs to be watched for the southeastern.