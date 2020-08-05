Southeast KELOLAND is looking for rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For some of us, rain has been easy to come by. Others, not so much. Here’s a closer look at how dry conditions can affect our rain chances.

While we had light rain showers in southeast KELOLAND early this morning, it was just enough to dot the landscape and maybe use the windshield wipers for a time or two. But it was heavier to the west yesterday.

Yesterday evening and overnight there was heavier rain west of the James River Valley. As it moved east, a lot of it weakened. I added the drought monitor under the radar loop as it helps tell the story. Again, notice how a lot of this dries up as it moves over the drier ground.

Of course, the timing also played a role with the rain. As it moved into the drought area after sunset, it lost some of its energy and that too played into the weakening trend.

We do have scattered storms in the forecast this weekend as heat and humidity is set to return. There’s also the chance for strong to severe storms during that time too.