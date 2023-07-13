SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It took some time, but beneficial rains fell in southeast KELOLAND over the past week, enough to do some damage on the drought monitor.

This is a look at the rainfall anomaly for a week’s time through Tuesday, the day the drought monitor gets accessed.

Notice it has above average rainfall for many, but especially in south central KELOLAND.

And it helped the drought monitor. As you can see, while we still have southeast KELOLAND in severe to extreme drought, the numbers have changed. The severe to extreme drought was cut in half, it went from nearly 16% of South Dakota in that state of drought to now 8%.

And it should continue to improve.

This graphic shows the rainfall anomaly through Wednesday morning when the heavy rain fell in southeast KELOLAND. Notice how the numbers are off the charts, that’s what 1 to 2.5 inches of rain will do in a matter of hours.

Even if we do not get any more rain before Tuesday morning, I expect the drought monitor to improve in southeast KELOLAND again next week. But, we do have chances for ain around before then.