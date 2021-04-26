Southeast KELOLAND enjoyed a warm Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 70 and 80 degree weather isn’t uncommon in April, but it’s been a while since we’ve been here.

Earlier this month, Sioux Falls and southeast KELOLAND warmed to the 70s, 80s, and 90s. But it’s been hard to get that warm as of late, that is until Monday.

In April, Sioux Falls usually gets about 5 or 6 days with temperatures at 70 and above. It averages to 5 and a half.

This April, Sioux Falls has had 4 days. As you might recall, that happened at the beginning of the month April 2-5. Including the record high of 90 on April 5.

While it’s nice to get the warm air, we can still use some rain and there are better chances for rain starting tomorrow. Even a chance for thunderstorms.

While we cool for tomorrow, Sioux Falls may return to the 70s for the last day of April. Then 70s and 80s return as we begin May this weekend.

