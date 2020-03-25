Southeast KELOLAND could see some snow this weekend

After what seems like a month or two of misses when it comes to storm systems affecting KELOLAND, it may not be the case this weekend.



The clouds along with the rain and snow of today will last into tomorrow. While the amounts of moisture will stay relatively light, there’s a more substantial system on the way for the weekend.



As low pressure starts to strengthen and move into the central plains, moisture will be drawn up from the Gulf.



This storm system is a little farther north than the ones over the past month or two.

During that time, the heavy rain fell to the south of KELOLAND, that may not be the case this time.



Early computer models are projecting, amounts of an inch or more being likely in southeast KELOLAND. The thinking is amounts will not be as heavy to the north or west.



Once the rain leaves, we’ll dry out and warm up. Looks like that will last as we start April.