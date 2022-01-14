South Dakota agencies warn of poor winter road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement agencies in South Dakota are issuing various weather related warnings via social media as snow falls across KELOLAND.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page, asking drivers to travel with caution. The post shows a picture of Hwy 30, and warns of packed snow and limited visibility.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted as well, sharing a message from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety advising motorists to check the road conditions on SD 511.

The Highway Patrol also posted a photo showing a mix of rain, snow and fog in the Huron area, warning of slick roads.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office announced in a post Friday afternoon that emergency services responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in which the driver did not require hospitalization. While the post does not blame the crash on weather conditions, it is noted that the driver had lost control.

The South Dakota DOT also posted, warning of high winds, blowing snow, ice and low visibility resulting in hazardous travel conditions.

