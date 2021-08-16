Some record highs are in jeopardy this week in western KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KLEO) — While we’ve seen above-average temperatures East River, they pale in comparison to the run we’ve seen West River, where mid-90s to low 100s have been seen since last weekend.

A plume of southerly flow has brought the literal heat into KELOLAND, and while humidity hasn’t been as much of a factor West River, it hasn’t mattered with temperatures this hot.

Here are the numbers to beat on Tuesday in portions of central and western KELOLAND. The most out-of-reach records are toward Pierre, where record highs climb toward and into the low 110s through midweek. Toward Rapid City, however, records are more in reach. Tuesday’s record high, for example, is 102…and Tuesday’s forecast at least challenges that number. In fact, several locations in western and central KELOLAND will flirt with record-breaking heat on Tuesday. We’ll have one more hot day along the Missouri River valley on Wednesday, but records should remain safe.

There is, however, relief on the way. The fever breaks in western KELOLAND by Thursday, with temperatures falling sharply into the 80s and even the 70s at times.

The break from those record challenging temperatures will come with an added bonus: A good opportunity for some much-needed rain.