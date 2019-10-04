Some parts of KELOLAND still waiting for first 32-degree temperature

There certainly was a chill in the air this morning as many locations fell to the 30s and low 40s. But for some of us, we’re still waiting for that first 32 degree morning.

While the clouds held during the overnight and into the early morning hours in eastern KELOLAND, it kept temperatures from getting too cold. It was a different story in western South Dakota where clear skies and light winds allowed for temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

But, some of us are overdue when it comes to getting our first 32 degree temperature.

The first 32 degree temperature of the fall season usually occurs during the end of September or early October. The earliest locations for those you see here are Brookings and Aberdeen with an average of September 22. The latest on the map is Marshall on October 5.

Today was the first day we’ve seen the sun since Monday, the mostly clear skies and light winds tonight may be enough to have some of us drop to 32 or less.