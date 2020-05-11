Some models suggesting 80-degree weather by next Tuesday

We’re in the second week of May and you expect it to be warmer. While temperatures will remain well below average this week, that will change for next week.

While clouds stayed overhead in parts of eastern and southeast KELOLAND to help keep the temperatures from falling off too much as we had 30s and 40s hold in and around Sioux Falls. But not that far away it was a different story in Yankton. As skies cleared, the temperature fell to the upper 20s. And Pierre set a record low this morning falling to the middle 20s.

Afternoon highs didn’t do much better, as we stayed well below average with numbers in the 40s and 50s. While these types of numbers will continue for tomorrow, it will change.

Things should change slowly late this week and into next week. In fact, some models are suggesting 80-degree weather by next Tuesday!

Give it about a week and we’ll eventually return to or above average.

And, if you’ve been holding out on planting or tired of covering your plants. Overnight lows will get out of the danger zone after tonight.