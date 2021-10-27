Some cities still waiting for their first 20-degree morning of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While October started warm, the second half of the month has cooled, but some areas are still waiting to see the October cold.

Clouds and rain stayed for much of eastern KELOLAND today, and along with it temperatures remained steady with numbers near 50 degrees. The clouds have helped many in KELOLAND stay relatively warm during the overnights as many finally fell to the 20s for lows last weekend. But, we do have others that are still waiting for their first 20-degree morning of the season.

This map shows some of the cities that are still waiting for their first 20-degree morning.

They include Sioux Falls, Yankton, Huron, Mitchell, and Chamberlain.

These cities usually see their first low in the 20s during the first or second week of October.

We’ll get rid of the rain for tomorrow and shed the clouds, but we won’t see a strong push of cold air to bring our numbers down to the 20s until the first week of November, next week.

That push of cold air will not allow those select cities to hit their latest low in the 20s. Though Huron will have to be watched as their latest low in the 20s is November 2nd.

