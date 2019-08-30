Some cities in KELOLAND are seeing their wettest year on record

The early year flooding just never really went away here in KELOLAND.

We received too much rain early in the year and the rains just kept coming every few days throughout the whole summer. But if it’s any consolation, many areas are setting records, or close to setting records.

Rapid City and Huron are seeing their wettest year on record at 23.01 inches and 29.42 inches respectively. These amounts beat the old record by about a half inch.

Pierre and Brookings are seeing their second wettest year on record. Brookings is less than an inch away from the wettest on record.

Sioux Falls and Marshall are seeing their third wettest year on record with still a couple more inches to go before they reach the top.

And numbers like this are no surprise when in the last 30 days alone, much of KELOLAND has seen 200 to 300% of normal.

And looking forward, surprisingly, is the risk of a drought! Abnormally dry conditions have been slowly creeping into northwest Iowa the last few weeks and if we keep seeing dry skies that’s a possibility.