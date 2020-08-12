Some areas in KELOLAND could still use some rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain over the past week has been hit and miss in KELOLAND. Those that have been getting rain and have been getting it much of the year, while others haven’t been so lucky.

While southeast KELOLAND started with dry skies this morning, that wasn’t the case to the north where strong to severe weather once again moved through that area of KELOLAND. Periods of heavy rain fell with some of the storms in the northeast, while southeast KELOLAND missed out again.

This is a look at radar estimated rain amounts over the past week. It shows pockets of heavy rain especially in Mitchell and Winner where amounts have come in around two inches or more. While southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa have been skipping out on a lot of the rain. Amounts there are generally three-quarters of an inch and less.

When compared to the 30-day average, you can see the dry conditions in southeast KELOLAND as well as the northeast. Many locations shown in dark orange are 50% and less.

We watch for scattered rain over the next couple of days, while it will be scattered at least its a chance.

We’ll have to get whatever rain we can over the next couple of days because next week is looking very dry.