Soil temperature heating up in KELOLAND

Sky conditions have allowed warmer and drier weather to move into KELOLAND and that is having a direct impact on the ground below.

It’s the weather we’ve all been waiting for this spring, a stretch of warm and dry weather. The effects are finally starting to seep into the soil. Take a look at the latest 4″ soil temperatures. You can see many of the numbers are in the 70s and that plays a big role in agriculture.

The warmer soil allows freshly planted seeds to sprout faster and play catch up in a year that has been off to a slow and bumpy start.

Speaking of bumpy, tracking the impact of the rainy spring can clearly be seen in the chart of ground numbers in Sioux Falls. Notice the wavy pattern as each surge of rain knocked down the temperature in the soggy soil profile. The readings are now starting to gain some really good traction above 70 and that will help dry out the ground too as evaporation rates increase.

We will have some setbacks this weekend as cooler weather accompanies a cold front with rain. But there is little chance we’ll be as wet or as cool anytime in the next 7 to 10 days.