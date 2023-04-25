SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the snow is gone, many people are ready to start planting. But is the soil warm enough for new plants?

A system of sensors test soil temperatures across KELOLAND. Here is a look at where these sensors are located. They can tell you the temperatures four inches under bare soil or sod.

Bare soil heats up faster under the sun compared to areas with sod.

On Monday, the soil temperature was in the upper 30s to low 40s in northeastern KELOLAND where there are still lingering snow piles. Other areas have soil temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Here’s a look at soil temperatures under sod. A few sensors are still reaching 50 degrees and warmer temperatures on the way.

Once the soil temperatures reach a three day average of 50 to 70 degree temperatures, then it’s better for the crops and gardens. We are getting there slowly but surely.