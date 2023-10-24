SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Colder air and snow are part of the forecast for this weekend. But what can get lost in the mix is the amount of rain that could fall across southeast KELOLAND before the cold and snow arrive.

A cold front moved through South Dakota Monday. While it may retreat to the north in the form of a warm front that can help spark showers and storms in eastern and southeast KELOLAND, some of the storms may end up producing locally heavy rainfall.

With persistent rounds of rain coming over the next several days, parts of eastern KELOLAND may get some soaking rains. Computer models are pointing to one to two inches in southeast KELOLAND including areas in and around Sioux Falls. The amounts greatly taper off around this area.

Keep in mind: this is a total rain amount through Friday. This shouldn’t happen all at once. But if it does happen, we need just 1.86 inches to jump into the top ten for wettest Octobers on record in Sioux Falls.