SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With two winter storms moving into KELOLAND in the next few days it’s time to talk about snow.

With records dating back to the early 1900s, let’s dive into the top ten snowiest Decembers in Sioux Falls.

Number ten came in 1955, when we received just over 17 inches of snow.

Numbers seven through nine were close with totals in the range of 17 to 18 inches.

When we get close to two feet of snow, we’re in the top three, which is what 1924 brought us.

Many of you may remember receiving almost 28 inches of snow in 2009, which is number two on the list.

Finally, number one, the snowiest December on record, was 1968, with just over 41 inches of snow.

The top four Decembers with the most snowfall are also in the top 20 snowiest months. We continue to watch the system next week.

The question is, will this start us down the path to the snowiest Decembers?