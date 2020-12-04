Snowfall Prediction

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Record permits sold for Black Hills motorized vehicle usage
Top Stories
Inside KELOLAND: COVID-19 beyond the numbers, Tradition of Caring recipients
Video
Minnesota confirms 2,534 virus cases, 40 deaths over 2 days
Vaccine distribution on the Lake Traverse Reservation
Video
Preview: Unique military honors for a Sioux Falls veteran
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The KELO Cup
The Big Game
VENN Gaming News
Top Stories
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Top Stories
Stampede blank Fargo Force on Saturday
Video
Top Stories
‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
After an impressive stretch of games, what’s next for the Sanford Pentagon?
Video
Augustana Women ready to make some noise in the NSIC
Video
Jeffrey LeMair, South Dakota boxing legend now running ultra marathons
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
First@4: Nexstar, DISH reach agreement; Sioux Falls Christmas lights; Rapid City shootings
Top Stories
A look at the top 15 most-viewed stories of 2020 on KELOLAND.com
Top Stories
First@4: Winter returns; SFPD search for robbery suspect; Ravnsborg-Boever investigation
Video
New unemployment has another decrease in South Dakota
First@4: No travel advised in eastern KELOLAND; Police make an arrest in connection to homicide; Active COVID-19 cases decrease
First@4: Active COVID-19 cases at just more than 7,600; Street department prepares ahead of winter storm; New road conditions website
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Holiday Central
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
Be On The Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Final steps to a Buche de Noel: Sugared rosemary and cranberries and chocolate bark
Video
Top Stories
The science behind sabering a bottle of champagne
Video
12 Days of Christmas Cookies with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Rosettes
Video
Siouxland Libraries winter reading challenge
Video
Give meaning to what you are missing this holiday
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Snowfall Prediction
no iframe support!
See Full Weather Forecast
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 427 new total cases; Death toll remains at 1,446; Active cases at 6,695
Sioux Falls man creates Christmas light map
Video
UPDATE: No travel advised for eastern South Dakota
Video
All reports from Ravnsborg-Boever investigation are in prosecutor’s hands
Video
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Don't Miss!
Faces of COVID-19
Holiday Central
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests