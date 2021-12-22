Snowfall prediction update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As temperatures remain well above average for the next couple of days, snow and ice will continue to melt in KELOLAND.

Much like what we’ve seen for the month of December, temperatures will remain above average from here through Christmas Weekend. With widespread 40 degree temperatures being likely. As snow continues to disappear in KELOLAND.

Here’s where we stand so far in KELOLAND. Areas of over a foot so far include Sisseton, Rapid City, and Winner. But there are areas where the snow has been hard to come by, they include Mobridge, Pierre, and Spencer, IA where total amounts are under an inch.

As far as when it comes to my prediction, I’m about a quarter of the way there in Sioux Falls but less than 1% of the way in Pierre!

Temperatures will slightly cool for Christmas Weekend, along with the cooler air there’s even a chance for snow to fall on Christmas Day.

Considering I predicted a lot of the snow will fall late in the season, I myself will be okay if we don’t get snow on Christmas this year.