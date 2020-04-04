Snowfall in KELOLAND: Total vs. predictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He has a chance to get closer to his snow number for Sioux Falls. Meteorologist Scot Mundt gives us an update on where his prediction stands.

The snowfall forecast this year is still looking good for some areas, but bad for others as a lot of snow has fallen in western and northeast KELOLAND.

The light wintry mix didn’t add to my total in Sioux Falls Friday as the city officially recorded a trace of snowfall. But western and northeast KELOLAND added to their totals.



Here’s where I stand right now with a little more than three weeks to go:

Sioux Falls is at 33.8″, that’s only 2.7 away from the original forecast of 36.5″.

I predicted too little in Aberdeen, by a bout a foot.

Pierre is close, about 3″ away.

It’s been a snowy year in Rapid City, what a bust!



As the sun returns this weekend the snow and ice will end up being a distant memory.

After much warmer air comes in next week, we’re expecting a hit of cold around the middle of the month. We’ll see if we squeeze out any snow along with it.