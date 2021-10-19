Snow will not only fall in western South Dakota, but others will get their first snow of the season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some will be ahead of schedule when it comes to getting their first measurable snow of the season.

The falling leaves in KELOLAND may get covered by white as light snow is expected not only in western South Dakota, but also in central and even parts of eastern KELOLAND. While western South Dakota has already seen their first measurable snow, we’ll see if we get any accumulation elsewhere. If we do, it will be ahead of usual.

Here’s a look at when we typically get our first measurable snow. Keep in mind, a measurable snow is only a tenth of an inch. Many wait until the first week of November, but it happens sooner in Rapid City with a first measurable snow on the 24th of October. Well, that already happened last week for Rapid City.

Don’t worry, this system won’t throw us into winter, we’ll continue the steady ups and downs in the temperatures for the next couple of weeks.

If you miss out on the snow this time around, there may be another one coming at the end of the month or beginning of November.