Snow will keep temperatures cooler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures will warm this week, but it could be warmer if we didn’t have snow.

Now that a thick snow pack covers KELOLAND, getting that to melt will be the hard part.

For KELOLAND to warm well above average in December, we typically need air that originates from the Pacific Ocean. While we do have that coming, it will moderate before it gets here as thick snow breeds cold air. If there wasn’t as much snow on the ground, temperatures could be at least another 5 to 10 degrees warmer.

The upper air pattern shows that the bitter cold will stay well to our north, which is good considering our cold outbreaks usually occur after a fresh blanket of snow. But the jet stream pattern shows that this will not be the case.

While this week will be warm, relatively speaking, more cold air is on the way. But the sustained cold may hold off until the middle of the month.

We’ll see how much snow is left after this quiet week before more noise comes late next week.

